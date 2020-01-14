Venture One Acquires 80,704 SF Industrial Building in Roselle, Illinois

The property is located at 31 Presidential Drive.

ROSELLE, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial V LP, has acquired an 80,704-square-foot industrial building in Roselle for an undisclosed price. The property sits on 5.1 acres at 31 Presidential Drive, about 30 miles northwest of Chicago. Built in 1992, the facility features a clear height of 18 feet, five docks, three drive-in doors and parking for 232 cars. The single-tenant building was fully leased to an undisclosed tenant at the time of sale. Jeff Janda and Jeff Galante of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed seller.