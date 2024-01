WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — Chicago-based investment firm Venture One Real Estate has acquired a 94,739-square-foot industrial building in West Caldwell, about 25 miles west of Manhattan. The multi-tenant building was fully leased at the time of sale and features a clear height of 21 feet, eight docks, two drive-in doors and 164 car parking spaces. Alex Previdi of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.