Venture One Acquires Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Bensenville, Illinois

BENSENVILLE, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VI LP, has acquired a three-building industrial portfolio totaling 88,741 square feet in the Chicago suburb of Bensenville. The purchase price was undisclosed. The properties, all located on County Line Road, were constructed in 1991. The buildings are demised into 10 units, each of which is equipped with a dock, drive-in door and office space. Eric Fischer and Jackson Elder of Cushman & Wakefield represented Venture One. Seller information was not provided. VK Industrial VI is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.