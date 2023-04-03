Monday, April 3, 2023
The 56,128-square-foot portfolio is 90 percent leased to seven tenants.
Venture One Acquires Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

MUNDELEIN, WEST CHICAGO AND ELMHURST, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VI LP, has acquired a three-building industrial portfolio in metro Chicago for an undisclosed price. The 56,128-square-foot portfolio is 90 percent leased to seven tenants. The properties include: a 14,845-square-foot, single-tenant building in Mundelein that was built in 1989; a 21,900-square-foot, multi-tenant building in West Chicago that was constructed in 1988; and a 19,383-square-foot, single-tenant asset in Elmhurst that was built in 1972. Noel Liston and Nick Crejci of Core Industrial Realty represented the undisclosed seller. VK Industrial VI is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.

