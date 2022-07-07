REBusinessOnline

Venture One Acquires Two-Building Industrial Portfolio in Mundelein, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Pictured is the building at 845 High St., which spans 116,892 square feet.

MUNDELEIN, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate has acquired a two-building industrial portfolio totaling 144,705 square feet in Mundelein for an undisclosed price. The portfolio is fully leased to one tenant.

The first building, located at 845 High St., spans 116,892 square feet. The facility was constructed in 1996 and expanded in 2010. The facility features a clear height of 27 feet, 11 exterior docks, two drive-in doors and 4,826 square feet of office space. The second building at 262 Shaddle Ave. totals 27,813 square feet and was constructed in 2002. It features three exterior docks, one drive-in door and 1,395 square feet of office space.

Brian Bocci of Entre Commercial Realty LLC represented the undisclosed seller. Venture One utilized its acquisition fund VK Industrial VI LP, which is a partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group, to execute this transaction.

