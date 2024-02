ISLIP, N.Y. — A partnership between Chicago-based Venture One Real Estate and New York City-based Affinius Capital has delivered a 121,270 square-foot speculative industrial project in the Long Island community of Islip. The site at 2950 Veterans Memorial Highway spans 9.7 acres, and the building features a clear height of 36 feet, 130-foot truck court depths and parking for 122 cars and 119 trailers. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the property for lease.