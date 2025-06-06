Friday, June 6, 2025
The project for Silesia Group will be located in the Huntley Industrial Park.
Venture One Begins Development of 130,000 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit in Huntley, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

HUNTLEY, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate has begun development of a new 130,000-square-foot production facility for Silesia Group in the Chicago suburb of Huntley. The project is located off Route 47 near the I-90 interchange at the Huntley Industrial Park and will more than triple Silesia’s footprint in the U.S. Integrating research, manufacturing and warehousing operations, the new facility will serve Silesia’s customers throughout the Americas. Meridian Design Build will oversee construction, and Ware Malcomb is the project architect. Brian Kling of Colliers represented Silesia throughout the site selection and development process.

