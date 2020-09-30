REBusinessOnline

Venture One Begins Development of Route 60 Logistics Center in Mundelein, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

MUNDELEIN, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate has begun development of Route 60 Logistics Center, a 195,375-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Mundelein, a northern suburb of Chicago. Located at 1300 Allanson Road, the infill project will feature a clear height of 36 feet, onsite trailer parking and ample car parking. Chris Volkert, Ned Frank and Pat Hake of Colliers International have been retained to market the property for lease. Meridian Design Build is the general contractor. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2021.

