Thursday, September 24, 2026
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DevelopmentIndianaIndustrialMidwest

Venture One Breaks Ground on 1.2 MSF Distribution Facility for Amazon in Northwest Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

CROWN POINT, IND. — Venture One Real Estate has broken ground on a 1.2 million-square-foot build-to-suit distribution facility for Amazon at VenturePark 65 in Crown Point. The new facility will support Amazon’s distribution network across the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana markets and is expected to create approximately 500 jobs. The project marks Chicago-based Venture One’s second development in Indiana. The project team includes Venture One as developer, Premier Design + Build Group as general contractor, Ware Malcomb as architect and Jacob & Hefner as civil engineer. Ryan O’Leary of KBC Advisors assisted Amazon in its site selection, and Brian Vanosky and Michael O’Leary of Lee & Associates represented Venture One.

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