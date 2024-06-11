Venture One Buys 32,230 SF Industrial Building in Naperville, Illinois

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VI LP, has acquired a 32,230-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Naperville for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 1989, the property was 50 percent leased to one tenant at the time of sale. The building features a clear height of 18 feet, two docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 42 cars. Venture One plans to make improvements such as new spec office space, energy-efficient warehouse lights and a new parking lots. Ted Gates and Dylan Demaio of CBRE will market the property for lease. VK Industrial VI is co-sponsored by Venture One Real Estate and Kovitz Investment Group.