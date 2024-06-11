Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The property on Shore Road was built in 1989.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Venture One Buys 32,230 SF Industrial Building in Naperville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VI LP, has acquired a 32,230-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Naperville for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 1989, the property was 50 percent leased to one tenant at the time of sale. The building features a clear height of 18 feet, two docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 42 cars. Venture One plans to make improvements such as new spec office space, energy-efficient warehouse lights and a new parking lots. Ted Gates and Dylan Demaio of CBRE will market the property for lease. VK Industrial VI is co-sponsored by Venture One Real Estate and Kovitz Investment Group.

You may also like

Prime Group Acquires Two Self-Storage Portfolios Totaling 1...

Tishman Speyer Acquires Industrial Park in South Florida...

Whitestone, Shaner Purchase 275-Room Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter...

Atlas, Andover Sell 252-Unit Huntington Place Apartments in...

STRO Cos., KRE Group Break Ground on 136,714...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Store...

ARCO Acquires Riverside Townhomes in Gibraltar, Michigan, for...

CBRE Brokers Sale of Development Site for 232-Bed...

Midas Hospitality Opens 96-Room TownePlace Suites Hotel in...