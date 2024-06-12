Venture One Buys 32,496 SF Industrial Building in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VI LP, has acquired a 32,496-square-foot industrial building in Elgin for an undisclosed price. Located on Church Road and built in 1979, the property is fully leased to three tenants. The facility features three docks, four drive-in doors and parking for 30 cars. Nick Kyriazes of 360 Real Estate Services represented the undisclosed seller, while Matthew Lee and Parker Ray of Core Industrial Realty represented Venture One. VK Industrial VI is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.