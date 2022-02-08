REBusinessOnline

Venture One Buys 37,247 SF Industrial Building in Waukegan, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The single-tenant property is located at 1429 Shields Drive.

WAUKEGAN, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate has purchased a 37,247-square-foot industrial building in Waukegan for an undisclosed price. The single-tenant property is located at 1429 Shields Drive. Constructed in 2004, the building features a clear height of 28 feet, four exterior docks, one drive-in door and 5,738 square feet of office space. Venture One plans to make improvements such as office renovations, new paint and new LED lighting. The undisclosed tenant is vacating the property in December of this year. Chris Volkert, Ned Frank and Pat Hake of Colliers will market the building for lease. Venture One’s acquisition fund, VK Industrial V LP, is a partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.

