FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Chicago-based investment firm Venture One Real Estate has purchased a 50,043-square-foot industrial building in Farmingdale, located on Long Island. The building at 220 Sherwood Ave. features suites that range in size from 11,373 to 25,383 square feet, as well as four exterior docks, four drive-in doors and a 155-foot truck court. David Pennetta, Stephen Cadorette and Tom DeLuca of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.