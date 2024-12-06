Venture One Buys 74,975 SF Industrial Building in Elk Grove Village, Illinois

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VII LP, has purchased a 74,975-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village. The purchase price was undisclosed. The property sits on nearly three acres at 951 Lunt Ave. and was vacant at the time of sale. There are eight docks and parking for 70 cars. Prior to closing, Venture One received a 6B tax incentive from Elk Grove Village. Venture One plans to make improvements, including office renovations, warehouse paint, parking lot seal coating, energy-efficient warehouse lights, roof replacement, landscaping and façade enhancements. Cal Payne and Matt Mulvihill of CBRE represented the seller and will be retained to market the property for lease. VK Industrial VII is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.