Venture One Buys 97,073 SF Industrial Building in Suburban Chicago

TINLEY PARK, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VII LP, has purchased a 97,073-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park. The multi-tenant property was 44 percent leased at the time of sale. Constructed in 2004, the building is demised into five units. It features 13 exterior docks, six drive-in doors and parking for more than 162 cars. The three vacant suites range from 16,566 to 20,924 square feet, each with 1,236 to 3,291 square feet of office space. Each unit provides access to two or three dedicated exterior docks and one drive-in door, along with electrical service ranging from 400 to 1,400 amps.

Venture One plans to make improvements to the vacant units, including office renovations, painting, energy-efficient lights and parking lot paving. Josh Hearne of Cawley Commercial Real Estate represented the seller and has been retained to market the property for lease. VK Industrial VII is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.