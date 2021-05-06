Venture One, Kovitz Acquire 17-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between Chicago-based investment firm Venture One Real Estate and investment advisory firm Kovitz Investment Group has acquired a 17-acre industrial outdoor storage facility at 6501 Essington Ave. in Philadelphia. The property, which was fully leased at the time of sale, consists of a 6,575-square-foot freestanding office building and a 34,520–square-foot repair/maintenance facility equipped with 15 drive-in repair bays and floor drains. The site can accommodate more than 475 trailers, 1,050 sprinter vans, fleet maintenance and outdoor storage. Chris Pennington of Binswanger represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.