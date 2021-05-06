REBusinessOnline

Venture One, Kovitz Acquire 17-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between Chicago-based investment firm Venture One Real Estate and investment advisory firm Kovitz Investment Group has acquired a 17-acre industrial outdoor storage facility at 6501 Essington Ave. in Philadelphia. The property, which was fully leased at the time of sale, consists of a 6,575-square-foot freestanding office building and a 34,520–square-foot repair/maintenance facility equipped with 15 drive-in repair bays and floor drains. The site can accommodate more than 475 trailers, 1,050 sprinter vans, fleet maintenance and outdoor storage. Chris Pennington of Binswanger represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews