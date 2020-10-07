REBusinessOnline

Venture One, Kovitz Acquire 17,290 SF Industrial Building in Camden, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

CAMDEN, N.J. — A partnership between Chicago-based Venture One Real Estate and Kovitz Investment Group has acquired a 17,290-square-foot vacant industrial building in Camden, located outside of Philadelphia in New Jersey. The 9.4-acre property serves as a repair/maintenance facility, offers proximity to Interstate 295 and downtown Philadelphia and features 2,800 square feet of office space and parking for 236 trailers. Jim Scott of Colliers International represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Scott Mertz of NAI Mertz represented the buyer and will market the property for lease.

