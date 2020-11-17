Venture One, Kovitz Acquire 30,300 SF Industrial Building in Carlstadt, New Jersey

CARLSTADT, N.J. — A partnership between Illinois-based Venture One Real Estate and Kovitz Investment Group has acquired a 30,300-square-foot industrial building located at 178 Commerce Road in the Northern New Jersey city of Carlstadt. The single-tenant building was constructed on 1.4 acres in 1968. Richard Abdy of Emily Abdy Realty Group represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The new ownership will implement a value-add program that includes roof replacement, parking lot overlay, office renovation and LED lighting installation.