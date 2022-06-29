REBusinessOnline

Venture One, Kovitz Acquire 50,061 SF Industrial Building in Holtsville, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. — Illinois-based investment firm Venture One Real Estate, in partnership with Kovitz Investment Group, has acquired a 50,061-square-foot industrial building located at 889 Waverly Ave. in the Long Island community of Holtsville. The property was built in 1981 and features a clear height of 20 feet, five exterior docks and 3,140 square feet of office space. Tommy Rosati, Jason Maietta and Brandon Lichtenstein of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The property was fully leased to a single tenant at the time of sale.

