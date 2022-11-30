REBusinessOnline

Venture One, Kovitz Acquire 67,048 SF Industrial Building in Totowa, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

TOTOWA, N.J. — Illinois-based investment firm Venture One Real Estate and Kovitz Investment Group have acquired a 67,048-square-foot industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of Totowa. The building at 5 Taft Road, which was fully leased at the time of sale, features a clear height of 20 feet, six exterior docks, two drive-in doors and additional outdoor storage space. Jeffrey Fulton and Ed Schein of Team Resources represented Venture One in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Featured Properties  