Venture One, Kovitz Acquire 72,045 SF Industrial Portfolio in Fairfield, New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — A partnership between Chicago-based Venture One Real Estate and Kovitz Investment Group has acquired a two-building, 72,045-square-foot industrial portfolio in Fairfield, about 25 miles west of New York City. The first building totals 46,536 square feet and was built in 1981, while the second building spans 25,509 square feet and was constructed in 1980. The portfolio was fully leased to five tenants at the time of sale. Thomas Atler of Graham Realty Group LLC represented the seller in the transaction.