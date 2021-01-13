REBusinessOnline

Venture One, Kovitz Acquire 72,045 SF Industrial Portfolio in Fairfield, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — A partnership between Chicago-based Venture One Real Estate and Kovitz Investment Group has acquired a two-building, 72,045-square-foot industrial portfolio in Fairfield, about 25 miles west of New York City. The first building totals 46,536 square feet and was built in 1981, while the second building spans 25,509 square feet and was constructed in 1980. The portfolio was fully leased to five tenants at the time of sale. Thomas Atler of Graham Realty Group LLC represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  