The single-tenant property at 11264 Corliss Ave. was fully leased at the time of sale.
Venture One Purchases 145,500 SF Industrial Building in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VII LP, has purchased a 145,500-square-foot industrial building located at 11264 Corliss Ave. in Chicago. The single-tenant property was fully leased at the time of sale. Situated in the Pullman Industrial Park, the facility offers direct access to I-94 via 111th Street. Constructed in 1977, the asset features a clear height of 22 feet, 10 docks, two drive-in doors and parking for more than 129 cars. Mike Wilson, Erik Foster and Brian Colson of Avison Young represented the undisclosed seller. VK Industrial VII is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.

