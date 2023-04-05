Venture One Purchases 26,661 SF Industrial Property in Addison, Illinois

ADDISON, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VI LP, has purchased a 26,661-square-foot industrial property in the Chicago suburb of Addison for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 1976, the building features a clear height of 15 feet, one dock, two drive-in doors, parking for 28 cars and 3,421 square feet of office space. The property is leased to one tenant. Joe Karmin, Justin Lerner and Ross Lehrman of Transwestern represented the undisclosed seller. VK Industrial VI is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group. The fund targets industrial acquisitions in the Chicago, Northeast and Florida markets.