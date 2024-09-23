Monday, September 23, 2024
The facility at 700 District Drive was built in 1972.
Venture One Purchases 59,735 SF Industrial Building in Itasca, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ITASCA, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VII LP, has purchased a 59,735-square-foot industrial building in Itasca for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 1972 and located at 700 District Drive, the facility features clear heights ranging from 18 to 24 feet, three docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 77 cars. Venture One signed a long-term lease with a tenant prior to closing on the property. Jeff Janda of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed seller, while Cal Payne of CBRE represented Venture One and the tenant. VK Industrial VII is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.

