The new owner plans to make upgrades to the currently vacant building.
Venture One Purchases 63,382 SF Industrial Building in Bedford Park, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BEDFORD PARK, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VI LP, has purchased a 63,382-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Bedford Park. Located at 7333 Lockwood Ave., the property was vacant at the time of acquisition. The single-tenant building features six docks, one drive-in door, parking for 43 cars and a two-ton crane. Prior to closing, Venture One received a 6B tax incentive from Bedford Park. Venture One plans to make improvements to the property such as office renovations, warehouse paint, parking lot paving, energy-efficient warehouse lights, roof replacement and sprinkler system upgrades. Rown McDonnell, Traci Payette and Stephanie Park of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller and will be retained to complete lease-up. VK Industrial VI, which is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group, targets industrial acquisitions in the Chicago, Northeast and Florida markets.

