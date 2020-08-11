Venture One Real Estate Buys 107,107 SF Industrial Building in Fairfield, New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Chicago-based development and investment firm Venture One Real Estate has purchased a 107,107-square-foot industrial building located at 116 Lehigh Drive in Fairfield, about 30 miles west of New York City. The single-tenant building was constructed on 8.1 acres in 1986 and features nine exterior docks, 187 automobile parking spaces and an ESFR sprinkler system. Noah Balnoff, Jacquelyn Severino and Chris Haenn of Colliers International represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Venture One will implement a value-add program at the property, which was vacant at the time of sale.