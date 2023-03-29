Venture One Teams Up With DRA Advisors to Recapitalize 2.7 MSF Industrial Portfolio in $369M Transaction

ROSEMONT, ILL. — Rosemont-based Venture One Real Estate has formed a joint venture with DRA Advisors for the recapitalization of a 2.7 million-square-foot industrial portfolio. The $369 million transaction encompasses all the remaining assets within Venture One’s VK Industrial V fund. The portfolio consists of 54 infill, last-mile and logistics properties throughout metro Chicago, New Jersey, Long Island and Philadelphia. The partnership plans to continue to add value to the properties through leasing and building improvements. Webster Bank, CIT, Wintrust and Byline Bank provided financing. Michael Caprile, Zach Graham, Ryan Bain, Brad Ruppel and Brian Fiumara of CBRE represented Venture One. VK Industrial is a series of funds managed by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.