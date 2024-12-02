Monday, December 2, 2024
DevelopmentIndianaIndustrialMidwest

Venture One to Build 2 MSF Industrial Park in Crown Point, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

CROWN POINT, IND. — Venture One Real Estate has unveiled plans to build VenturePark65, a 135-acre logistics campus in Crown Point, a city in northwest Indiana. The development, located at the southeast corner of 101st Avenue and I-65, will encompass up to 2 million square feet of modern industrial space. Flexible building designs will accommodate large-scale users, with spaces ranging from 500,000 to 2 million square feet. Brian Vanosky and Michael O’Leary of Lee & Associates will market the property for lease.

