Venture One to Build Two Industrial Facilities Totaling 1.8 MSF in Huntley, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The developer purchased 246 acres in Huntley.

HUNTLEY, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate has acquired 264 acres in Huntley, a far northwest suburb of Chicago. The developer is building two industrial facilities totaling 1.8 million square feet. Phase I is a 629,186-square-foot building for an unnamed user at 11500 Freeman Road. The project will feature 132 loading docks and parking for 1,046 cars and 720 trailers. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2022.

Phase II is a nearly 1.2 million-square-foot facility for an undisclosed user at 11400 Venture Court. The building will feature 156 truck doors and parking for 643 cars and 358 trailers. It is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2022.

Brian Kling of Colliers represented Venture One. Ryan Cos. will serve as general contractor.