Venture One to Develop 121,270 SF Industrial Facility in Islip, New York

HAUPPAGE, N.Y. — Chicago-based Venture One will develop a 121,270-square-foot industrial facility in the Long Island community of Islip. The site spans 9.7 acres. Building features will include a clear height of 36 feet, 130-foot truck court depths, 131 car parking spaces and 119 trailer parking stalls. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter and to last about a year. Cushman & Wakefield will lease the development.