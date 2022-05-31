Venture One to Develop 123,970 SF Industrial Facility in Hauppauge, New York

HAUPPAGE, N.Y. — Chicago-based Venture One will develop a 123,970-square-foot industrial facility in the Long Island community of Hauppage. The site spans 7.4 acres within Hauppage Innovation Park, which is home to some 1,300 businesses that employ roughly 55,000 people. Building features will include a clear height of 36 feet, 130-foot truck court depths, 131 car parking spaces and 40 trailer parking stalls. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter and to last about a year. Cushman & Wakefield will lease the development.