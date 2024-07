BELGRADE, MONT. — Venture West Development is underway on Jackrabbit Crossing, a 196-acre mixed-use project in Belgrade, roughly 10 miles northwest of Bozeman.

Rosauers Supermarkets, which recently signed a long-term lease, will anchor the property. Plans for the development, which is located three miles from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, also include a proposed 53,000-square-foot Amazon distribution center.