Thursday, August 27, 2026
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AcquisitionsArizonaHealthcareIndustrialMixed-UseOfficeWestern

Venture West Group Sells Innovation Park in Oro Valley, Arizona for $21.2M

by Amy Works

ORO VALLEY, ARIZ. — Venture West Group has sold Innovation Park, a 333-acre master-planned business park in Oro Valley, to Bourn Cos. for $21.2 million. Robert Glaser, Richard Kleiner, Greg Furrier, Alexis Corona and Natalie Furrier of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller in the transaction. Kate Zimmerman, also with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, supported the transaction.

Located at the northwest corner of Oracle and Tangerine roads, the business park is home to a variety of tenants, including Roche Tissue Diagnostics, the University of Arizona Center for Innovation at Oro Valley and Oro Valley Hospital.

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