Monday, October 23, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

VentureOne Acquires 103,008 SF Industrial Property in Fairfield, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Chicago-based investment firm Venture One Real Estate has acquired a 103,008-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairfield. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 25 Commerce Road, which was roughly 68 percent leased at the time of sale, was built in 1982 and features a clear height of 24 feet. Leo Joseph and Josh Meisner of Leo Joseph and Co. represented Venture One in the transaction. The new ownership has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property for lease. The seller was not disclosed.

You may also like

Electric Shuffle to Open 10,000 SF Entertainment Center...

VICI Acquires 38 Bowling Alleys from Bowlero in...

Selwyn, CIP Break Ground on 240,000 SF Waterford...

MYCON Underway on 204,500 SF Industrial Development in...

Crescent Communities Sells Two Multifamily Communities Totaling 642...

Red Rock Signs Dunlop Sports to 304,884 SF...

Montecito Medical Acquires Seven Medical Office Buildings in...

Regions Provides $17.8M Construction Loan for Austin Industrial...

Hertha Metals Signs 18,017 SF Industrial Lease in...