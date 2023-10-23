VentureOne Acquires 103,008 SF Industrial Property in Fairfield, New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Chicago-based investment firm Venture One Real Estate has acquired a 103,008-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairfield. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 25 Commerce Road, which was roughly 68 percent leased at the time of sale, was built in 1982 and features a clear height of 24 feet. Leo Joseph and Josh Meisner of Leo Joseph and Co. represented Venture One in the transaction. The new ownership has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property for lease. The seller was not disclosed.