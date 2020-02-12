Ventures Development, Batson-Cook Break Ground on 270-Unit Multifamily Project in Terrell, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Ventures Development and Batson Cook's new apartment project at Crossroads at Terrell in metro Dallas is expected to open in the fourth quarter.

TERRELL, TEXAS — Ventures Development Group and Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) have broken ground on a 270-unit multifamily project in Terrell, an eastern suburb of Dallas. The property will be situated on 10.8 acres within the Crossroads at Terrell mixed-use development and will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, playground, dog park, fitness center, demonstration kitchen and multiple lounge areas. Hodges Architecture is designing the project, and Construction Enterprises Inc. is serving as general contractor. The opening is slated for the fourth quarter.