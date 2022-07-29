Ventures Development, BCDC Break Ground on 300-Unit Apartment Community in Terrell, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Residents of The Southerly at Crossroads in Terrell will have immediate access to 550,000 square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment space within the larger master-planned community.

TERRELL, TEXAS — A partnership between multifamily development and management firm Ventures Development Group and Atlanta-based Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) has broken ground on The Southerly at Crossroads. The 300-unit apartment community will be located about 30 miles east of Dallas within the Terrell Market Center master-planned development. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, game room, dog park and a coworking lounge. Texas-based Arrive Architecture Group is designing the project, and Construction Enterprise Inc. is the general contractor. First Horizon Corp. provided senior construction financing. The first units are slated for a fourth-quarter 2023 delivery.