Ventures Development, BCDC Break Ground on 300-Unit Apartment Community in Terrell, Texas
TERRELL, TEXAS — A partnership between multifamily development and management firm Ventures Development Group and Atlanta-based Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) has broken ground on The Southerly at Crossroads. The 300-unit apartment community will be located about 30 miles east of Dallas within the Terrell Market Center master-planned development. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, game room, dog park and a coworking lounge. Texas-based Arrive Architecture Group is designing the project, and Construction Enterprise Inc. is the general contractor. First Horizon Corp. provided senior construction financing. The first units are slated for a fourth-quarter 2023 delivery.
