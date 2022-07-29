REBusinessOnline

Ventures Development, BCDC Break Ground on 300-Unit Apartment Community in Terrell, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Southerly-at-Crossroads-Terrell

Residents of The Southerly at Crossroads in Terrell will have immediate access to 550,000 square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment space within the larger master-planned community.

TERRELL, TEXAS — A partnership between multifamily development and management firm Ventures Development Group and Atlanta-based Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) has broken ground on The Southerly at Crossroads. The 300-unit apartment community will be located about 30 miles east of Dallas within the Terrell Market Center master-planned development. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, game room, dog park and a coworking lounge. Texas-based Arrive Architecture Group is designing the project, and Construction Enterprise Inc. is the general contractor. First Horizon Corp. provided senior construction financing. The first units are slated for a fourth-quarter 2023 delivery.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  