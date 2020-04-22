Verc Enterprises Opens 3,825 SF Gas Station, Convenience Store in Webster, Massachusetts
WEBSTER, MASS. — Gas station and convenience store operator Verc Enterprises Inc. has opened a 3,825-square-foot store in Webster, located approximately 15 miles south of Worcester. Located at 137 E. Main St., the site offers Gulf gasoline and a car wash and also houses a Dunkin’ on the premises. Verc now owns and operates 34 gas stations and convenient stores with location across central Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.