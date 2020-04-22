Verc Enterprises Opens 3,825 SF Gas Station, Convenience Store in Webster, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

The property features a Gulf gas station.

WEBSTER, MASS. — Gas station and convenience store operator Verc Enterprises Inc. has opened a 3,825-square-foot store in Webster, located approximately 15 miles south of Worcester. Located at 137 E. Main St., the site offers Gulf gasoline and a car wash and also houses a Dunkin’ on the premises. Verc now owns and operates 34 gas stations and convenient stores with location across central Massachusetts and New Hampshire.