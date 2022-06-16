Verdi Commerce Signs 94,249 SF Industrial Lease in Garland, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Verdi Commerce, a marketing and consulting platform for e-commerce users, has signed a 94,249-square-foot industrial lease at 3901 W. Miller Road in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2008 and totals 435,179 square feet. Merideth Murphey, Evan Hammer, Lauren Pesqueda and Brendan Zrowka of Whitebox Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Allen internally represented the landlord, First Industrial Texas.