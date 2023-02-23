REBusinessOnline

Veris Residential Completes Lease-Up of 750-Unit Apartment Tower in Jersey City

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Haus25-Jersey-City

Haus25 in Jersey City is now 93 percent occupied.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Veris Residential, the development and investment firm formerly known as Mack-Cali Corp., has completed the lease-up and stabilization of Haus25, a 750-unit apartment tower in the downtown area of Jersey City. When leasing began in spring 2022, monthly rents for a studio apartment started in the low $3000s. The 56-story building is now approximately 93 percent occupied. Designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects with interiors by Fogarty Finger and landscape architecture by Melillo Bauer Carman, Haus25 rises 600 feet and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and ecobee smart thermostats. Amenities include a pool, indoor and outdoor fitness areas, chef’s kitchen, grilling stations, an amphitheater, bowling alley, karaoke lounge, game room, golf simulator, children’s playroom, pet spa and a dog run.





