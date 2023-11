OKLAHOMA CITY — Veritas Development has added three new retailers to the tenant roster at OAK, a 20-acre mixed-use project in Oklahoma City. Kitchenware and home furnishings retailer Williams Sonoma will open a 5,500-square-foot store. Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar will open an 8,000-square-foot restaurant and bar, and Pottery Barn has committed to a 12,420-square-foot space. The retailers, which join tenants such as Mesero, RH, Arhaus and Capital Grille, all plan to debut in fall 2024.