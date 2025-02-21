Friday, February 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentOfficeRetailTexas

Veritex Community Bank to Open New Office, Retail Branch in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — Veritex Community Bank will open a new office and retail branch in Frisco. The building will span 40,000 square feet, and Veritex will occupy the ground floor, while the remainder of the space will be leased to other tenants. Amenities will include a golf simulator and putting areas, a nod to the building’s proximity to the PGA of America’s headquarters campus. The building will also house a boardroom and training areas. Locally based firm Cawley Partners is leading development of the project. The general contractor, Scott + Reid, plans to begin construction before the end of the month. Completion is slated for early 2026.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 6.1-Acre Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.4M Sale of Retail...

Riker Danzig Signs 45,500 SF Office Headquarters Lease...

Altman Logistics, PCCP Begin Vertical Construction of 200,000...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.4M Sale of Three...

Urban Innovations Completes Retail Build-Out for Baggu in...

Five New Tenants to Open at Mixed-Use Development...

Affinius Capital Provides $34M Loan for Refinancing of...

Leon Multifamily Completes 360-Unit Apartment Development in Hickory...