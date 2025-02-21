Veritex Community Bank to Open New Office, Retail Branch in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — Veritex Community Bank will open a new office and retail branch in Frisco. The building will span 40,000 square feet, and Veritex will occupy the ground floor, while the remainder of the space will be leased to other tenants. Amenities will include a golf simulator and putting areas, a nod to the building’s proximity to the PGA of America’s headquarters campus. The building will also house a boardroom and training areas. Locally based firm Cawley Partners is leading development of the project. The general contractor, Scott + Reid, plans to begin construction before the end of the month. Completion is slated for early 2026.