VeriTrust Corp. Signs 40,800 SF Industrial Lease in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — VeriTrust Corp., a provider of document management services, has signed a 40,800-square-foot industrial lease at 5410 Dietrich Road in San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the space totals 112,500 square feet and was built within Cornerstone Industrial Park in 2015. Chris Kugle, Carlos Marquez and Caleb Horton of Partners represented the landlord, an entity doing business as 5410 Dietrich Road LLC, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.