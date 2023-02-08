REBusinessOnline

VeriTrust Corp. Signs 41,937 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

HOUSTON — VeriTrust Corp., a provider of document shredding and other information management services, has signed a 41,937-square-foot industrial lease at 2155 Silber Road in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1979 and totals 95,600 square feet. Chris Kugle of Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Carter Holmes and Matt Dewhirst of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the undisclosed landlord.





