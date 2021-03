Verizon Data Center in Overland Park Sells for $5.8M

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — A 51,299-square-foot data center occupied by Verizon in Overland Park has sold for $5.8 million. Chris Orr of Romans Properties represented the buyer, a private institutional investor. Seller information was undisclosed. Charlotte, N.C.-based Romans specializes in the sale and leasing of data centers nationwide.