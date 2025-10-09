Thursday, October 9, 2025
Verizon Renews 128,894 SF Office Lease at Continental Towers in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

ROLLING MEADOWS, ILL. — Verizon has renewed its 128,894-square-foot office lease at Continental Towers, an office campus located at 1701 Golf Road in the Chicago suburbs of Rolling Meadows. Joe Stevens and Steve Degodny of Transwestern Real Estate Services represented ownership, while Jon Springer and Andrew Kaplan of CBRE represented Verizon, which has been a tenant at Continental Towers since 2016. The lease marks one of the largest office deals completed in Chicago’s Northwest suburban submarket in 2025, according to Transwestern.

Continental Towers comprises 910,000 square feet in four buildings: three 12-story office buildings and an amenity-driven property known as the Hub, plus 1 acre of outdoor space. Tenants have access to a fitness center, conference center, tenant lounge, game room, underground parking and delicatessen. A pickleball court, golf simulator room and two basketball courts will soon be available for tenant use.

