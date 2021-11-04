REBusinessOnline

Verizon Signs 140,000 SF Office Lease at Essex Crossing on Manhattan’s Lower East Side

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

Essex-Crossing-Manhattan

A timeline for Verizon's move-in to its new space at Essex Crossing was not disclosed, but construction of the office buildings is nearing completion.

NEW YORK CITY — Verizon has signed a 140,000-square-foot office lease to be an office anchor tenant at Essex Crossing, a 2 million-square-foot mixed-use development under construction on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Josh Kuriloff, Andrew Braver and Peyton Horn of Cushman & Wakefield represented Verizon in the lease negotiations. Taconic Partners is developing Essex Crossing in partnership with L+M Development Partners, BFC Partners, The Prusik Group and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The development will ultimately comprise 350,000 square feet of office space, along with 1,000 residences, 300,000 square feet of retail space and 100,000 square feet of green space.

