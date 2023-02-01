Verizon Signs 19,534 SF Office Lease Renewal in White Plains, New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Telecommunications giant Verizon has signed a 19,534-square-foot office lease renewal at One North Broadway in White Plains, located north of New York City. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was constructed in 1968 and renovated in 2019, rises 15 stories and totals 375,365 square feet. Matthew Lisk, Steve Baker and Tara Long of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Argent Ventures, in the lease negotiations. Baker also represented Verizon in conjunction with Josh Kuriloff of Cushman & Wakefield.