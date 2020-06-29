Vermilion Tops Off Luxury Condo Building in Chicago’s Wicker Park

Alcove Wicker Park features 43 condo units and 12 townhomes.

CHICAGO — Vermilion Development has topped off Alcove Wicker Park, a 43-unit, luxury condominium building set to deliver this fall in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Hirsch MPG Architecture designed the seven-story building and @properties Developer Services is the sales and marketing firm. Floor plans range from 1,365 to 2,430 square feet, and each condo unit features its own balcony or terrace measuring at least 8 feet. The first condo buyers are expected to take occupancy in early October. Prices range from $600,000 to $1.1 million.

The project also features 12 adjacent townhomes that range in size from 2,895 to 3,475 square feet. The for-sale, four-level townhomes range from $1.1 million to $1.4 million. The townhomes are slated for completion in late November and each feature their own bonus room and private roof deck.