Versal Arranges Sale of 129-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Magnolia, Texas

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — Self-storage brokerage firm Versal has arranged the sale of Big League Storage, a 129-unit facility located about 45 miles northwest of Houston in Magnolia. The facility spans 22,800 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy, Michael Johnson, Logan Foster and Hugh Horne of Versal represented the seller, a Texas-based entity doing business as Big League Enterprises LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured a North Carolina-based limited liability company as the buyer.