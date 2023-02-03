REBusinessOnline

Versal Arranges Sale of 162-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Athens, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

ATHENS, TEXAS — Self-storage brokerage firm Versal has arranged the sale of West Loop Storage, a 162-unit facility in Athens, about 70 miles southeast of Dallas. The property, which includes a 2.6-acre parcel for future expansion, was built in 2013 and totals 29,000 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space. Bill Bellomy, Michael Johnson, Logan Foster and Hugh Horne of Versal represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were Texas-based limited liability companies, in the transaction.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  