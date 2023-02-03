Versal Arranges Sale of 162-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Athens, Texas

ATHENS, TEXAS — Self-storage brokerage firm Versal has arranged the sale of West Loop Storage, a 162-unit facility in Athens, about 70 miles southeast of Dallas. The property, which includes a 2.6-acre parcel for future expansion, was built in 2013 and totals 29,000 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space. Bill Bellomy, Michael Johnson, Logan Foster and Hugh Horne of Versal represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were Texas-based limited liability companies, in the transaction.